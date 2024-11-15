Fédération Népalaise de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.the-anfa.com
Addresse
ANFA House,
Satobato,
Lalitpur-17,
P.O. Box 12582,
KATHMANDU
Nepal
Contacts
Téléphone: +977-1/520 1060
infos:nep@the-afc.com
Fax: +977-1/520 1059
Organisation
Président
Pankaj NEMBANG
Vice Président Senior
Bir KHADKA
Vice Président
Birat SHAHI
Dawa LAMA
Dipak KHATI
Dipak KHATIWADA
Dirgha KC
Secrétaire Général
Kiran RAI
Trésorier
Rabindra JOSHI
Responsable Médias/Communication
Sailendra ADHIKARI
Directeur technique
Hari KHADKA
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Nabin NEUPANE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Buddhi GURUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gokul THAPA
Coordinateur Arbitres
Rojen SHRESTHA
Coordinateur Futsal
Jawa LAMA
