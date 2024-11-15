FIFA.com

Fédération Népalaise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.the-anfa.com

Addresse

ANFA House,

Satobato,

Lalitpur-17,

P.O. Box 12582,

KATHMANDU

Nepal

Contacts

Téléphone: +977-1/520 1060

infos:nep@the-afc.com

Fax: +977-1/520 1059

Organisation

Président

Pankaj NEMBANG

Vice Président Senior

Bir KHADKA

Vice Président

Birat SHAHI

Dawa LAMA

Dipak KHATI

Dipak KHATIWADA

Dirgha KC

Secrétaire Général

Kiran RAI

Trésorier

Rabindra JOSHI

Responsable Médias/Communication

Sailendra ADHIKARI

Directeur technique

Hari KHADKA

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Nabin NEUPANE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Buddhi GURUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gokul THAPA

Coordinateur Arbitres

Rojen SHRESTHA

Coordinateur Futsal

Jawa LAMA

