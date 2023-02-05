FIFA.com

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.macaufa.com

Addresse

Ave. Oimpica,

Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium (Room GS 10-11),

TAIPA

Macau

Contacts

Téléphone: +853/2883 0287

infos:macaufa@macau.ctm.net

Fax: +853/2883 0409

Organisation

Président

CHEUNG Vitor

Vice Président

CHONG Coc Veng

LAI Pak Leng

Secrétaire Général

CHAN Keng Hou

Trésorier

CHIO Benjamin

Directeur technique

LO Man Kit

Entraîneur sélection masculine

KWOK KAR LOK Kenneth

Entraîneur sélection féminine

LEUNG Sui Wing

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

LAU Peng Wai

Head/Director of the Referees Department

LAU Peng Wai

Coordinateur Arbitres

LAU Peng Wai

Coordinateur Futsal

LAU Weng Hang

