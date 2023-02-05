Fédération de Football de Macao
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.macaufa.com
Addresse
Ave. Oimpica,
Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium (Room GS 10-11),
TAIPA
Macau
Contacts
Téléphone: +853/2883 0287
infos:macaufa@macau.ctm.net
Fax: +853/2883 0409
Organisation
Président
CHEUNG Vitor
Vice Président
CHONG Coc Veng
LAI Pak Leng
Secrétaire Général
CHAN Keng Hou
Trésorier
CHIO Benjamin
Directeur technique
LO Man Kit
Entraîneur sélection masculine
KWOK KAR LOK Kenneth
Entraîneur sélection féminine
LEUNG Sui Wing
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
LAU Peng Wai
Head/Director of the Referees Department
LAU Peng Wai
Coordinateur Arbitres
LAU Peng Wai
Coordinateur Futsal
LAU Weng Hang
