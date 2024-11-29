FIFA.com

Contacts

Site officiel

www.laoff.org.la

Addresse

LFF Headquarter,

Ban Houayhong,

Chanthabuly District PO BOX 1800,

P.O. Box 1800,

VIENTIANE CAPITAL

Laos

Contacts

Téléphone: +856-30/526 6415

infos:contact@laoff.org.la

Fax: +856-21/560 820

Organisation

Président

Viphet SIHACHAKR

Vice Président

Kanya KEOMANY

Khamphay PASEUTH

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Pasatxay PHILAPHANDETH

Secrétaire Général par intérim

Chanthavong SIRIMANOTHAM

Trésorier

Khamwaen CHINDAVONG

Responsable Médias/Communication

Anoulack CHANTHAVISOUK

Directeur technique

Varadaraju SUNDRAMOORTHY

Entraîneur sélection masculine

HA Hyeokjun

Entraîneure sélection féminine

Nayuha TOYODA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Coordinateur Arbitres

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Coordinateur Futsal

Sysaveuy SAYSANASY

