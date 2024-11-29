Fédération Laotienne de Football
Information
Site officielwww.laoff.org.la
Addresse
LFF Headquarter,
Ban Houayhong,
Chanthabuly District PO BOX 1800,
P.O. Box 1800,
VIENTIANE CAPITAL
Laos
Contacts
Téléphone: +856-30/526 6415
infos:contact@laoff.org.la
Fax: +856-21/560 820
Président
Viphet SIHACHAKR
Vice Président
Kanya KEOMANY
Khamphay PASEUTH
Khampheng VONGKHANTY
Pasatxay PHILAPHANDETH
Secrétaire Général par intérim
Chanthavong SIRIMANOTHAM
Trésorier
Khamwaen CHINDAVONG
Responsable Médias/Communication
Anoulack CHANTHAVISOUK
Directeur technique
Varadaraju SUNDRAMOORTHY
Entraîneur sélection masculine
HA Hyeokjun
Entraîneure sélection féminine
Nayuha TOYODA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Khampheng VONGKHANTY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT
Coordinateur Arbitres
Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT
Coordinateur Futsal
Sysaveuy SAYSANASY
Mises à jour de Fédération Laotienne de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.