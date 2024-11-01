FIFA.com

Fédération Irlandaise de Football

Fédération Irlandaise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fai.ie

Addresse

National Sports Campus,

Abbotstown,

15 DUBLIN

Republic of Ireland

Téléphone: +353-1/8999 500

infos:info@fai.ie

Fax: +353-1/8999 501

Organisation

Président

Paul COOKE

Vice Président

John FINNEGAN

Secrétaire Général

David COURELL

Trésorier

Eddie MURRAY

Responsable Médias/Communication

Peter SHERRARD

Directeur technique

Marc CANHAM

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Heimir HALLGRIMSSON

Entraîneure sélection féminine

Carla WARD

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gerard PERRY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eddie FOLEY

Coordinateur Arbitres

Eddie FOLEY

Coordinateur Futsal

Derek O NEILL

République d’Irlande Classement
CLASSEMENT MASCULIN COMPLET
CLASSEMENT FÉMININ COMPLET
