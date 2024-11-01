Fédération Irlandaise de Football
Site officielwww.fai.ie
Addresse
National Sports Campus,
Abbotstown,
15 DUBLIN
Republic of Ireland
Téléphone: +353-1/8999 500
infos:info@fai.ie
Fax: +353-1/8999 501
Organisation
Président
Paul COOKE
Vice Président
John FINNEGAN
Secrétaire Général
David COURELL
Trésorier
Eddie MURRAY
Responsable Médias/Communication
Peter SHERRARD
Directeur technique
Marc CANHAM
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Heimir HALLGRIMSSON
Entraîneure sélection féminine
Carla WARD
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gerard PERRY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eddie FOLEY
Coordinateur Arbitres
Eddie FOLEY
Coordinateur Futsal
Derek O NEILL
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA et son homologue irlandais discutent de l’avenir du football en Irlande
8 févr. 2024