FIFA.com

Fédération de Football de Brunei

Fédération de Football de Brunei
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.the-fabd.com

Addresse

FABD House,

Jalan Pusat Persidangan,

BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN

Brunei Darussalam

Contacts

Téléphone: +673/238 0047

infos:secretariat@the-fabd.com

Fax: +673/238 0057

Organisation

Président par intérim

Pengiran Hj Kamarunsalehin BIN PENGIRAN HJ KAMIS

Secrétaire Général

Ahmad Zaeem OMARALI

Trésorier

Maswadi MOHSIN

Responsable Médias/Communication

Ameer LANI

Directeur technique

Paul MUNSTER

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Vinicius EUTROPIO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sujairi ABDULLAH

Coordinateur Arbitres

Sujairi ABDULLAH

Brunei Classement
CLASSEMENT MASCULIN COMPLET
Cookie Settings