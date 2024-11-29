Fédération de Football de Brunei
Site officielwww.the-fabd.com
FABD House,
Jalan Pusat Persidangan,
BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN
Brunei Darussalam
Téléphone: +673/238 0047
infos:secretariat@the-fabd.com
Fax: +673/238 0057
Président par intérim
Pengiran Hj Kamarunsalehin BIN PENGIRAN HJ KAMIS
Secrétaire Général
Ahmad Zaeem OMARALI
Trésorier
Maswadi MOHSIN
Responsable Médias/Communication
Ameer LANI
Directeur technique
Paul MUNSTER
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Vinicius EUTROPIO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sujairi ABDULLAH
Coordinateur Arbitres
Sujairi ABDULLAH
