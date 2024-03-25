FIFA.com

Fédération Bermudienne de Football

www.bermudafa.com

1 BFA Way,

DV02 Devonshire

Bermuda

Téléphone: +1-441/295 2199

infos:bfa@bermudafootball.com

Fax: +1-441/295 0773

Président

Mark WADE

Vice Président

Crenstant WILLIAMS

Shannon BURGESS

Secrétaire Général

David SABIR

Trésorier

Raymond JONES

Responsable Médias/Communication

Ajani TUCKER

Directeur technique

Maurice LOWE

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Michael FINDLAY

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Naquita ROBINSON

Chef/Directeur du Département des Arbitres

Crenstant WILLIAMS

Coordinateur Arbitres

Crenstant WILLIAMS

Bermudes Classement
