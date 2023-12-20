Fédération Ougandaise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.fufa.co.ug
Addresse
FUFA House,
Plot No. 879,
Albert Cook Road-Mengo,
P.O. Box 22518,
KAMPALA
Uganda
Contacts
Téléphone: +256-312/290 403
infos:admin@fufa.co.ug
Fax: +256-41/427 2402
Organisation
President
Moses MAGOGO
Vice President
Justus MUGISHA
General Secretary
Edgar Watson SUUBI
Treasurer
Julian NAMUGANGA
Media And Communication Manager
Ahmed HUSSEIN
Technical Director
Ali MWEBE
National Coach Men
Paul PUT
National Coach Women
Sheryl ULANDA
Referee Coordinator
Wesonga Samuel EGESA
Futsal Coordinator
Hamzah JJUNJU
Ouganda Classement
Ouganda Classement Masculin
Ouganda Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
90
Haïti
Haïti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Ouganda
Ouganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Arménie
Arménie
1237.15
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Ougandaise de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Associations Membres
La FIFA organise un atelier novateur sur la création de contenu numérique pour les associations africaines
20 déc. 2023