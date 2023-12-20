Fédération Ougandaise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fufa.co.ug

Addresse

FUFA House,

Plot No. 879,

Albert Cook Road-Mengo,

P.O. Box 22518,

KAMPALA

Uganda

Contacts

Téléphone: +256-312/290 403

infos:admin@fufa.co.ug

Fax: +256-41/427 2402

Organisation

President

Moses MAGOGO

Vice President

Justus MUGISHA

General Secretary

Edgar Watson SUUBI

Treasurer

Julian NAMUGANGA

Media And Communication Manager

Ahmed HUSSEIN

Technical Director

Ali MWEBE

National Coach Men

Paul PUT

National Coach Women

Sheryl ULANDA

Referee Coordinator

Wesonga Samuel EGESA

Futsal Coordinator

Hamzah JJUNJU

Ouganda Classement

Ouganda Classement Masculin
Ouganda Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
90
Haïti
Haïti
Haïti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Ouganda
Ouganda
Ouganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Arménie
Arménie
Arménie
1237.15

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Ougandaise de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Associations Membres
La FIFA organise un atelier novateur sur la création de contenu numérique pour les associations africaines
20 déc. 2023
Lighthouse relief - UN World Refugee Day
Organisation
La Fondation FIFA renforce son action auprès des réfugiés du monde entier
20 juin 2023
Local youngsters celebrate during the FIFA Women's Football Campaign, Yumbe, Uganda.
Football Féminin
Le football féminin de base ougandais a le vent en poupe
8 avr. 2023
NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 9: A view during a Mental health education through football coaching event by Alive and Kicking Kenya as part of the Sport For Mental Health and Social Cohesion program by AFD, FIFA and GIZ on June 9, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Patrick Meinhardt)
FIFA Forward
Succès du programme Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion
29 juin 2022
FIFA Women Club Licensing Seminar in Uganda
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Le football féminin ougandais passe au Programme d’octroi de licence aux clubs de la FIFA
22 mai 2022
Burkina Faso celebrate a goal during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football match between Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo, Benin on 23 February 2
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
L'élite africaine prête à écrire son destin mondial
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 24: Raoul Mendy of Senegal celebrates a goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 group C match between Belarus and Senegal at Estadio Mundialista Los Pynandi on November 24, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Le Sénégal a toutes les cartes en main
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Jean Sseninde, Chief Executive Officer, Sseninde Foundation (L) and Laura Youngson, co-founder, Equal Playing Field and Ida Sports (R) talk during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 06, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Champions du monde et héroïne au menu de l'épisode 5
ox7bv2gbulpserpxwgkn.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Okello, cap sur l'Europe en passant par le Qatar
dpyosvrxfgxjcjfplb2t.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Pour la gloire locale et un destin mondial
jzyomlodnymm46um8dnp.jpg
Développement du Football
Feu vert donné à huit projets autour du ballon rond en Afrique