Fédération Tadjike de Football
Site officielwww.fft.tj
Addresse
14/3 Ayni Street,
734 025 DUSHANBE
Tajikistan
Téléphone: +992-44/620 8181
infos:tajikfootball@yahoo.com
Fax: +992-44/620 8282
Organisation
President
Rustam EMOMALI
Vice President
Alisher URUNOV
Dilshod JURAEV
Khurshed MIRZO
General Secretary
Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV
Treasurer
Hasan MUBOROV
Media And Communication Manager
Faridun SALIEV
Technical Director
Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV
National Coach Men
Gela SHEKILADZE
National Coach Women
Mubin ERGASHEV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alisher URUNOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Referee Coordinator
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Futsal Coordinator
Bakhtovar MELIKOV
Tadjikistan Classement
Tadjikistan Classement Masculin
Tadjikistan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
97
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Bénin
Bénin
1225.10
99
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1206.72
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
152
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
15 mars 2024
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA félicite le Président de la CAFA pour sa réélection
3 mai 2023