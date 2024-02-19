Fédération Tadjike de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fft.tj

Addresse

14/3 Ayni Street,

734 025 DUSHANBE

Tajikistan

Contacts

Téléphone: +992-44/620 8181

infos:tajikfootball@yahoo.com

Fax: +992-44/620 8282

Organisation

President

Rustam EMOMALI

Vice President

Alisher URUNOV

Dilshod JURAEV

Khurshed MIRZO

General Secretary

Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV

Treasurer

Hasan MUBOROV

Media And Communication Manager

Faridun SALIEV

Technical Director

Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV

National Coach Men

Gela SHEKILADZE

National Coach Women

Mubin ERGASHEV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alisher URUNOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Referee Coordinator

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Futsal Coordinator

Bakhtovar MELIKOV

Tadjikistan Classement

Tadjikistan Classement Masculin
Tadjikistan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CL Équipe Total points
97
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1225.10
99
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1206.72

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CL Équipe Total points
152
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Tadjike de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 28: Tajikistan players and staff celebrate victory following the penalty shootout in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
Le Tadjikistan, l’ambition dans le cent
19 févr. 2024
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Classement Masculin
Grands remaniements sur deux continents
15 févr. 2024
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAFA President and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali (R) pose for a photo with pennants during the 8th CAFA Congress on May 02, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA félicite le Président de la CAFA pour sa réélection
3 mai 2023
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon meet during his visit to Tajikistan on May 2, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
Président de la FIFA
Des échanges fructueux sur le football au Tadjikistan
2 mai 2023
The triumphant Uzbekistan U-20 squad at the CAFA U-20 Championship in Tajikistan
Football Féminin
Le football féminin de retour en Asie centrale après la pandémie
27 juin 2021
fhnvjubwo0hq7xvyyakp.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Douze heureux élus en Asie
kygi07ho7r94kjcv70k9.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
La Syrie passe, le suspense demeure
April 20, 2021, Munich, Bavaria, USA: GOA, INDIA - APRIL 20: Players of Persepolis celebrate after goal during the AFC Champions League match between Perspolis and Goa at Fatorda Stadium on April 20, 2021 in Goa, India. Munich USA - ZUMAa283 20210420_zsa_a283_029 Copyright: xATPImagesx
La FIFA
L’Asie occidentale livre un premier verdict
j6l2lejp5zospkukwayj.jpg
La FIFA
Le Tadjikistan vers un rêve
md6wbo99yufnb27f0qts.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
La Syrie s'approche, l'Asie centrale s'accroche
l2cizhljv7o4td5h24ck.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Trois séries, deux échecs et un départ