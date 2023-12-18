Fédération Tongienne de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.tongafootball.to
Addresse
Loto Tonga Soko Center,
Valungafulu Road - 'Atele,
P.O. Box 852,
NUKU'LOFA
Tonga
Contacts
Téléphone: +676/30 233
infos:ceo.tongafootball98@yahoo.com.au
Fax: +676/30 240
Organisation
President
Lord VEEHALA
Senior Vice President
Fetuu VEA
Vice President
Paula MAU
General Secretary
Lui AHO
Treasurer
Paula MAU
Media And Communication Manager
Soane PUA
Technical Director
Kilifi UELE
National Coach Men
Kilifi UELE
National Coach Women
Kilifi UELE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
MAFI MOSESE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tevita VEA
Referee Coordinator
Tevita VEA
Futsal Coordinator
Milan JANKOVIC
Tonga Classement
Tonga Classement Masculin
Tonga Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
194
Brunei
Brunei
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
851.19
198
Somalie
Somalie
845.66
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
96
Malaisie
Malaisie
1213.21
97
Salvador
Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43
100
Népal
Népal
1208.42
15 mars 2024
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
La FIFA aide les nations du Pacifique à retrouver la scène internationale
18 déc. 2023
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino fait étape aux Tonga pour découvrir les projets du programme Forward de la FIFA et échanger sur le développement du football
31 juil. 2023