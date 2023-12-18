Fédération Tongienne de Football

Fédération Tongienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.tongafootball.to

Addresse

Loto Tonga Soko Center,

Valungafulu Road - 'Atele,

P.O. Box 852,

NUKU'LOFA

Tonga

Contacts

Téléphone: +676/30 233

infos:ceo.tongafootball98@yahoo.com.au

Fax: +676/30 240

Organisation

President

Lord VEEHALA

Senior Vice President

Fetuu VEA

Vice President

Paula MAU

General Secretary

Lui AHO

Treasurer

Paula MAU

Media And Communication Manager

Soane PUA

Technical Director

Kilifi UELE

National Coach Men

Kilifi UELE

National Coach Women

Kilifi UELE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

MAFI MOSESE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tevita VEA

Referee Coordinator

Tevita VEA

Futsal Coordinator

Milan JANKOVIC

Tonga Classement

Tonga Classement Masculin
Tonga Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
194
Brunei
Brunei
Brunei
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
851.19
198
Somalie
Somalie
Somalie
845.66

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
96
Malaisie
Malaisie
Malaisie
1213.21
97
Salvador
Salvador
Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonie
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43
100
Népal
Népal
Népal
1208.42

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Tongienne de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Tongienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS - NOVEMBER 28: A view of the action during the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games football match between on November 28, 2023 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
La FIFA aide les nations du Pacifique à retrouver la scène internationale
18 déc. 2023
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ex Waikato / New Zealand Football Players during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Unity Pitch marketing activation at the Hamilton Lake Domain on February 18, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Emma Evans : "Pour être, il faut connaître"
12 août 2023
NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - JULY 31: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Prime Minister of Tonga Hu'akavameiliku as part of his visit to Tonga during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 on July 31, 2023 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. (Photo by Kirk Corrie)
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino fait étape aux Tonga pour découvrir les projets du programme Forward de la FIFA et échanger sur le développement du football
31 juil. 2023
FIFA event during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia New Zealand, Rydges Hotel, Wellington, Tuesday 25th July July 2023. Photo: Dave Lintott / www.phototek.nz
Développement Technique
Adapter le développement des talents à l’Océanie
29 juil. 2023
Palu Uhatahi-Tu’amoheloa from Tonga Football Association
Prévention
Prévention – La FIFA et le programme Team Up apporteront un soutien sans précédent
18 juil. 2023
Toutes les actualités
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock during OFC Extraordinary Congress as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Marriott Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino félicite le Président de l’OFC avant sa réélection
Tonga FA headquarters, Tongatapu.
Associations Membres
Les Tonga, un exemple à suivre
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during meeting with FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock at FIFA Paris Office on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Rencontre entre les Présidents de la FIFA et de l'OFC à Paris
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: Group during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop at Aotea Centre on February 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
FIFA Forward 3.0 au cœur d'un atelier en Océanie
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: FIFA Technical Consultant Juan Pablo Ángel poses with attendees for a group photo during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
Organisation
2022, année studieuse pour Football For Schools
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 23: FIFA Strategic Meeting for Oceania MAs group photo at Cordis Hotel on October 23, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Un séminaire de la FIFA pour aider les fédérations océaniennes