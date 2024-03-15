Fédération Salvadorienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fesfut.org.sv

Addresse

Avenida José Matias Delgado,

Frente al Centro Español,

Colonia Escalón,

Zona 10,

1029 SAN SALVADOR

El Salvador

Téléphone: +503/2209 6200

infos:mecheverria@fesfut.org.sv

Fax: +503/2263 7528

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Humberto SAENZ

Acting General Secretary

Margarita ECHEVERRIA

Treasurer

Juan VALENZUELA

Media And Communication Manager

Guadalupe ZUNIGA

Technical Director

Victorino RODRIGUEZ

National Coach Men

Ruben DE LA BARRERA

National Coach Women

Eric ACUNA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mauricio DELSID

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Joel AGUILAR

Referee Coordinator

Joel AGUILAR

Futsal Coordinator

Jose DE LA CRUZ

Salvador Classement

Salvador Classement Masculin
Salvador Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
79
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
1310.50
80
Oman
Oman
Oman
1307.60
81
Salvador
Salvador
Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
1297.32
83
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
1289.90

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
95
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
1217.29
96
Malaisie
Malaisie
Malaisie
1213.21
97
Salvador
Salvador
Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonie
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Salvadorienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Féminin
L’Espagne s’envole, les Salomon grimpent
15 mars 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
"Vous pouvez commencer à rêver", déclare le Président de la FIFA à l'issue du tirage au sort de la CONCACAF pour la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 26™
25 janv. 2024
This photo taken on September 25, 2015 shows an entrance sign to the FIFA world football governing body's headquarters in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Concacaf
Le Bureau du Conseil de la FIFA lève la suspension de la Fédération Sri Lankaise de Football
28 août 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 21: Flags lowered to half-mast at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, in memory of those who lost their lives in an incident at a domestic football match in El Salvador on May 21, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Arnd Wiegmann/FIFA)
Organisation
La FIFA exprime ses condoléances aux victimes des incidents survenus au Salvador
21 mai 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at XXII UNCAF Ordinary Congress on February 24, 2023 in Antigua, Guatemala. (Photo by Salvadoran Football Association)
Président de la FIFA
Infantino : "La Coupe du Monde FIFA 2026 va bouleverser l’équilibre du football"
25 févr. 2023
FIFA emblem
Légal
La FIFA nomme un comité de normalisation pour le Salvador
Costa Rica players celebrate their victory against the USA during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Concacaf qualifier match at the National Stadium in San Jose, on March 30, 2022. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™
Le Mexique et les États-Unis qualifiés, le Costa Rica barragiste
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 01: Héctor Herrera #16 of Mexico controls the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 final match between United States and Mexico at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Qatar 2022
Un classique sous pression, le Canada touche au but
November 16, 2021, EDMONTON, ab, Canada: Canada players celebrate a goal against Mexico during World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Canada News - November 16, 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAc35_ 20211116_zaf_c35_171 Copyright: xJasonxFransonx
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Qatar 2022
Le Canada prend la tête en CONCACAF
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 24: Luis Quinta of Uruguay consoles Leo Martins of Portugal after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 group D match between Uruguay and Portugal at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
Le tenant éliminé, le Brésil lancé
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 22: Von of Portugal celebrates with teammate Torres after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 group D match between Portugal and Senegal at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
Portugal et Brésil sous pression