Fédération Salvadorienne de Football
Information
Site officielwww.fesfut.org.sv
Addresse
Avenida José Matias Delgado,
Frente al Centro Español,
Colonia Escalón,
Zona 10,
1029 SAN SALVADOR
El Salvador
Contacts
Téléphone: +503/2209 6200
infos:mecheverria@fesfut.org.sv
Fax: +503/2263 7528
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Humberto SAENZ
Acting General Secretary
Margarita ECHEVERRIA
Treasurer
Juan VALENZUELA
Media And Communication Manager
Guadalupe ZUNIGA
Technical Director
Victorino RODRIGUEZ
National Coach Men
Ruben DE LA BARRERA
National Coach Women
Eric ACUNA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mauricio DELSID
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Joel AGUILAR
Referee Coordinator
Joel AGUILAR
Futsal Coordinator
Jose DE LA CRUZ
Salvador Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
79
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
1310.50
80
Oman
Oman
1307.60
81
Salvador
Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
1297.32
83
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
1289.90
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
95
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
1217.29
96
Malaisie
Malaisie
1213.21
97
Salvador
Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43
15 mars 2024
