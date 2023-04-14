Fédération de Football des Seychelles

Fédération de Football des Seychelles
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.seyfoot.com

Addresse

Maison Football,

Roche Caiman,

P.O. Box 843,

MAHE

Seychelles

Contacts

Téléphone: +248/4601 160

infos:admin@seyfoot.com

Fax: +248/4601 163

Organisation

President

Elvis CHETTY

Vice President

Dolor ERNESTA

Roch HENRIETTE

General Secretary

Denis ROSE

Treasurer

Jonathan PAUL

Media And Communication Manager

Louis NOURRICE

Technical Director

Osama HAROUN

National Coach Men

Ralph JEAN-LOUIS

National Coach Women

Florence MARIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jason DAMOO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Steve MARIE

Referee Coordinator

Steve MARIE

Futsal Coordinator

Damien JEAN

Seychelles Classement

Seychelles Classement Masculin
Seychelles Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
197
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
851.19
198
Somalie
Somalie
Somalie
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
168
Grenade
Grenade
Grenade
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
Irak
862.80

15 mars 2024