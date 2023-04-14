Fédération de Football des Seychelles
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.seyfoot.com
Addresse
Maison Football,
Roche Caiman,
P.O. Box 843,
MAHE
Seychelles
Contacts
Téléphone: +248/4601 160
infos:admin@seyfoot.com
Fax: +248/4601 163
Organisation
President
Elvis CHETTY
Vice President
Dolor ERNESTA
Roch HENRIETTE
General Secretary
Denis ROSE
Treasurer
Jonathan PAUL
Media And Communication Manager
Louis NOURRICE
Technical Director
Osama HAROUN
National Coach Men
Ralph JEAN-LOUIS
National Coach Women
Florence MARIE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jason DAMOO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Steve MARIE
Referee Coordinator
Steve MARIE
Futsal Coordinator
Damien JEAN
Seychelles Classement
Seychelles Classement Masculin
Seychelles Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
197
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
851.19
198
Somalie
Somalie
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
168
Grenade
Grenade
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
862.80
15 mars 2024