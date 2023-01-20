Fédération Pakistanaise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.pff.com.pk

Addresse

Football House,

Opposite Punjab Stadium,

Ferouze Pur Road,

Near Garden Town,

LAHORE

Pakistan

Contacts

Téléphone: +92-42/9923 0821

infos:mail@pff.com.pk

Fax: +92-42/9923 0823

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Haroon MALIK

Treasurer

Hassan QAYYUM

Media And Communication Manager

Muhammad Yashal MAZHAR

National Coach Men

Stephen CONSTANTINE

National Coach Women

Adeel RIZKI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Shahid KHOKHAR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Khurram SHAHZAD

Referee Coordinator

Qibtia JAMSHAID

Pakistan Classement

Pakistan Classement Masculin
Pakistan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei
Brunei
Brunei
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
851.19

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
946.01
160
Barbade
Barbade
Barbade
941.96

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Pakistanaise de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

Pakistan players pose for taking a team photo
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Retour gagnant pour les Pakistanaises
20 janv. 2023
FIFA emblem at the Home of FIFA
Associations Membres
La FIFA lève la suspension de la Fédération Pakistanaise de Football
30 juin 2022
Zuerich, 1.7.2010. Sport, Fussball, FIFA..Home of FIFA, Hauptsitz der FIFA.© foto-net / Kurt Schorrer
Conseil de la FIFA
La FIFA suspend les fédérations tchadienne et pakistanaise
7 avr. 2021
bswvcbd8pq5i039ia0vf.jpg
Développement du Football
Haider saisit sa chance et montre l'exemple
12 août 2020
n7ebbzj3macdbo0efems.jpg
Développement du Football
Ali remporte tous ses combats
14 mai 2020
p9jv6lljiajqhaa6skhp.jpg
Organisation
Confirmation de la composition du comité de normalisation de la Fédération Pakistanaise de Football
Fussball International 23.08.2017 Aussenansicht, Schriftzug des Home of FIFA in Zuerich Zuerich PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUTxSUIxITA....Football International 23 08 2017 exterior view emblem the Home of FIFA in Zurich Zurich PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUTxSUIxITA
Conseil de la FIFA
Un comité de normalisation pour la Fédération Pakistanaise de Football
hdveru8r5weyv5ikgzkr.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Cinq sésames et un bon retour de Guam 
mwozvi8kpzocbojo8qvg.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
C'est parti en Asie !
iifmocag8joyc2qyw52z.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Asie : 12 aspirants à la loupe
The World Cup trophy is seen on stage during the Behind the Scenes of the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Compétitions FIFA
L'Asie trace le chemin vers le Qatar