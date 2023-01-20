Fédération Pakistanaise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.pff.com.pk
Addresse
Football House,
Opposite Punjab Stadium,
Ferouze Pur Road,
Near Garden Town,
LAHORE
Pakistan
Contacts
Téléphone: +92-42/9923 0821
infos:mail@pff.com.pk
Fax: +92-42/9923 0823
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Haroon MALIK
Treasurer
Hassan QAYYUM
Media And Communication Manager
Muhammad Yashal MAZHAR
National Coach Men
Stephen CONSTANTINE
National Coach Women
Adeel RIZKI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Shahid KHOKHAR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Khurram SHAHZAD
Referee Coordinator
Qibtia JAMSHAID
Pakistan Classement
Pakistan Classement Masculin
Pakistan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei
Brunei
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
851.19
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
946.01
160
Barbade
Barbade
941.96
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Pakistanaise de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Associations Membres
La FIFA lève la suspension de la Fédération Pakistanaise de Football
30 juin 2022