Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.irishfa.com
Addresse
National Football Stadium,
Donegall Avenue,
BT12 6LW BELFAST
Northern Ireland
Contacts
Téléphone: +44-28/9066 9458
infos:info@irishfa.com
Fax: +44-28/9066 7620
Organisation
President
Conrad KIRKWOOD
Vice President
Jack GRUNDIE
Neil JARDINE
General Secretary
Patrick NELSON
Treasurer
Graham FITZGERALD
Media And Communication Manager
Danny LYNCH
Technical Director
Aaron HUGHES
National Coach Men
Michael O NEILL
National Coach Women
Tanya OXTOBY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joe RICE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trevor MOUTRAY
Referee Coordinator
Andrew DAVEY
Irlande du Nord Classement
Irlande du Nord Classement Masculin
Irlande du Nord Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
72
Monténégro
Monténégro
1342.64
73
Islande
Islande
1342.57
74
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1333.17
75
Israël
Israël
1323.43
76
Guinée
Guinée
1320.42
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
1524.64
46
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1524.06
47
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1518.37
48
Ouzbékistan
Ouzbékistan
1516.95
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Irlandaise de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Président de la FIFA
La FIFA salue la décision de l’IFAB concernant les remplacements permanents pour commotion
2 mars 2024
Organisation
L’IFAB approuve plusieurs modifications aux Lois du Jeu, concernant notamment les remplacements permanents pour commotion cérébrale
2 mars 2024
Football Unites the World
Loughgall, plus petit village d'Europe ayant un club de football en première division
3 nov. 2023
Organisation
L’IFAB confirme des tests portant sur la communication par les arbitres des décisions liées à l’assistance vidéo à l’arbitrage
4 mars 2023