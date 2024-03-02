Fédération Irlandaise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.irishfa.com

Addresse

National Football Stadium,

Donegall Avenue,

BT12 6LW BELFAST

Northern Ireland

Contacts

Téléphone: +44-28/9066 9458

infos:info@irishfa.com

Fax: +44-28/9066 7620

Organisation

President

Conrad KIRKWOOD

Vice President

Jack GRUNDIE

Neil JARDINE

General Secretary

Patrick NELSON

Treasurer

Graham FITZGERALD

Media And Communication Manager

Danny LYNCH

Technical Director

Aaron HUGHES

National Coach Men

Michael O NEILL

National Coach Women

Tanya OXTOBY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joe RICE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trevor MOUTRAY

Referee Coordinator

Andrew DAVEY

Irlande du Nord Classement

Irlande du Nord Classement Masculin
Irlande du Nord Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
72
Monténégro
Monténégro
Monténégro
1342.64
73
Islande
Islande
Islande
1342.57
74
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1333.17
75
Israël
Israël
Israël
1323.43
76
Guinée
Guinée
Guinée
1320.42

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
Roumanie
1524.64
46
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1524.06
47
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1518.37
48
Ouzbékistan
Ouzbékistan
Ouzbékistan
1516.95

15 mars 2024

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström during the IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) press conference on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Président de la FIFA
La FIFA salue la décision de l’IFAB concernant les remplacements permanents pour commotion
2 mars 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
L’IFAB approuve plusieurs modifications aux Lois du Jeu, concernant notamment les remplacements permanents pour commotion cérébrale
2 mars 2024
Loughgall FC
Football Unites the World
Loughgall, plus petit village d'Europe ayant un club de football en première division
3 nov. 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: (L-R) Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood, FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock, FIFA Council Member Hany Abo Rida, The Football Association Chairperson Debbie Hewitt, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, The Football Association of Wales President Steve Williams and Scottish Football Association President Rod Petrie during the IFAB 137th AGM at The London Marriot Hotel County Hall on March 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Organisation
L’IFAB confirme des tests portant sur la communication par les arbitres des décisions liées à l’assistance vidéo à l’arbitrage
4 mars 2023
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire November 30, 2021, SEVILLA, SEVILLA, SPAIN: Amaiur Sarriegi of Spain celebrates a goal during FIFA WomenÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Spain and Scotland at La Cartuja Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Sevilla, Spain
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
L’Espagne culmine, le Liban et le Monténégro progressent
10 déc. 2021
