Fédération Népalaise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.the-anfa.com

Addresse

ANFA House,

Satobato,

Lalitpur-17,

P.O. Box 12582,

KATHMANDU

Nepal

Téléphone: +977-1/520 1060

infos:nep@the-afc.com

Fax: +977-1/520 1059

Organisation

President

Pankaj NEMBANG

Senior Vice President

Bir KHADKA

Vice President

Birat SHAHI

Dawa LAMA

Dipak KHATI

Dipak KHATIWADA

Dirgha KC

General Secretary

Kiran RAI

Treasurer

Rabindra JOSHI

Media And Communication Manager

Sailendra ADHIKARI

Technical Director

Hari KHADKA

National Coach Men

Vincenzo ANNESE

National Coach Women

Rajendra TAMANG

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Buddhi GURUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gokul THAPA

Referee Coordinator

Rojen SHRESTHA

Futsal Coordinator

Jawa LAMA

Népal Classement

Népal Classement Masculin
Népal Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CL Équipe Total points
173
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenade
Grenade
Grenade
950.99
175
Népal
Népal
Népal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Maurice
Maurice
Maurice
944.95

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CL Équipe Total points
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonie
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43
100
Népal
Népal
Népal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Népalaise de Football

