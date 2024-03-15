Fédération Népalaise de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.the-anfa.com
Addresse
ANFA House,
Satobato,
Lalitpur-17,
P.O. Box 12582,
KATHMANDU
Nepal
Contacts
Téléphone: +977-1/520 1060
infos:nep@the-afc.com
Fax: +977-1/520 1059
Organisation
President
Pankaj NEMBANG
Senior Vice President
Bir KHADKA
Vice President
Birat SHAHI
Dawa LAMA
Dipak KHATI
Dipak KHATIWADA
Dirgha KC
General Secretary
Kiran RAI
Treasurer
Rabindra JOSHI
Media And Communication Manager
Sailendra ADHIKARI
Technical Director
Hari KHADKA
National Coach Men
Vincenzo ANNESE
National Coach Women
Rajendra TAMANG
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Buddhi GURUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gokul THAPA
Referee Coordinator
Rojen SHRESTHA
Futsal Coordinator
Jawa LAMA
Népal Classement
Népal Classement Masculin
Népal Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
173
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenade
Grenade
950.99
175
Népal
Népal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Maurice
Maurice
944.95
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43
100
Népal
Népal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
15 mars 2024
