Fédération Malawite de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fam.mw

Addresse

Chiwembe Technical Centre,

Off Chiwembe Road,

P.O. Box 51657,

LIMBE

Malawi

Contacts

Téléphone: +265-1/987 201

infos:gs@fam.mw

Fax: +265-1/875 109

Organisation

President

Fleetwood HAIYA

Vice President

Jabbar ALIDE

James MWENDA

Madalitso KUYERA

General Secretary

Alfred GUNDA

Treasurer

Christopher MDOLO

Media And Communication Manager

Gomezzani ZAKAZAKA

Technical Director

Benjamin KUMWENDA

National Coach Men

Patrick MABEDI

National Coach Women

Lovemore FAZILI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rashid MTELELA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Fredrick KHOROPA

Referee Coordinator

Fredrick KHOROPA

Futsal Coordinator

Pikawo NGALAMILA

Malawi Classement

Malawi Classement Masculin
Malawi Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
120
Libye
Libye
Libye
1159.51
121
Comores
Comores
Comores
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonie
Estonie
Estonie
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Malawite de Football

CAF Capacity Building Workshop taking place in Cairo.
Football Féminin
Développement des compétences en Afrique : l’autonomisation des femmes à l’honneur
15 mars 2024
HONG KONG, CHINA - DECEMBER 08: F4S Partical Session and F4s Challage match during the Football for Schools at HK Jockey Club National Training Centre on December 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/FIFA)
Football for Schools
La FIFA et son programme Football for Schools célèbrent la Journée Internationale de l’Éducation
24 janv. 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) poses for a photo with Football Association Of Malawi President Fleetwood Haiya during a meeting on December 20, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino rencontre le président de la Fédération malawite de football
20 déc. 2023
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
FRANCE, PARIS - OCTOBER 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Football Association of Malawi President Walter Nyamilandu during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on October 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA salue le travail de développement de la Fédération Malawite de Football
25 oct. 2023
Malawi were crowned the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship winners for the first time.
Football Féminin
Le football féminin poursuit son développement en Afrique australe avec le soutien de la FIFA
Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (C) celebrates his team's win at the conclucion of the Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup final football match between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
Le Mexique se rapproche du Top 10
Group photo during the FIFA Women's Club Licensing Malawi Workshop
Organisation
Le Malawi et la Zambie organisent des séminaires sur l’octroi de licences aux clubs féminins
General view of FIFA/AFD : Inclusive academies - Djibouti
Développement du Football
Mauritanie, Malawi et Djibouti sélectionnés pour le programme d'académies de football géré par la FIFA et l'AFD
Senegal winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Final match between Senegal and Egypt held at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 06 February 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
Canucks, Lions et Scorpions en pleine ascension
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+9
Compétitions FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3