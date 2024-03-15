Fédération Malawite de Football
Site officielwww.fam.mw
Addresse
Chiwembe Technical Centre,
Off Chiwembe Road,
P.O. Box 51657,
LIMBE
Malawi
Téléphone: +265-1/987 201
infos:gs@fam.mw
Fax: +265-1/875 109
President
Fleetwood HAIYA
Vice President
Jabbar ALIDE
James MWENDA
Madalitso KUYERA
General Secretary
Alfred GUNDA
Treasurer
Christopher MDOLO
Media And Communication Manager
Gomezzani ZAKAZAKA
Technical Director
Benjamin KUMWENDA
National Coach Men
Patrick MABEDI
National Coach Women
Lovemore FAZILI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rashid MTELELA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Fredrick KHOROPA
Referee Coordinator
Fredrick KHOROPA
Futsal Coordinator
Pikawo NGALAMILA
Malawi Classement Masculin
Malawi Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
120
Libye
Libye
1159.51
121
Comores
Comores
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonie
Estonie
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Malawite de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Football Féminin
Développement des compétences en Afrique : l’autonomisation des femmes à l’honneur
15 mars 2024
Football for Schools
La FIFA et son programme Football for Schools célèbrent la Journée Internationale de l’Éducation
24 janv. 2024
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino rencontre le président de la Fédération malawite de football
20 déc. 2023
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3