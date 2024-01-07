Fédération Malagasy de Football
Information
Site officielwww.fmf.mg
Addresse
29,
rue de Russie,
Isoraka,
P.O. Box 4409,
101 ANTANANARIVO
Madagascar
Contacts
Téléphone: +261-20/226 8374
infos:fmf@fmf.mg
Fax: +261-20/226 8373
President
Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA
Vice President
Andrianony VICTORIEN
JONARISOA
Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY
General Secretary
Solondranja MAHATOVO
Treasurer
Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA
Media And Communication Manager
Vololona RAJERIARISON
Technical Director
Rado RASOANAIVO
National Coach Men
Roro RAKOTONDRAIBE
National Coach Women
Beatrice THEODORE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA
Referee Coordinator
Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA
Madagascar Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
107
Namibie
Namibie
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
187
Comores
Comores
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
Soudan du Sud
Soudan du Sud
650.32
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Malagasy de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.