Fédération Malagasy de Football

Fédération Malagasy de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fmf.mg

Addresse

29,

rue de Russie,

Isoraka,

P.O. Box 4409,

101 ANTANANARIVO

Madagascar

Contacts

Téléphone: +261-20/226 8374

infos:fmf@fmf.mg

Fax: +261-20/226 8373

Organisation

President

Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA

Vice President

Andrianony VICTORIEN

JONARISOA

Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY

General Secretary

Solondranja MAHATOVO

Treasurer

Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA

Media And Communication Manager

Vololona RAJERIARISON

Technical Director

Rado RASOANAIVO

National Coach Men

Roro RAKOTONDRAIBE

National Coach Women

Beatrice THEODORE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA

Referee Coordinator

Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA

Madagascar Classement

Madagascar Classement Masculin
Madagascar Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
107
Namibie
Namibie
Namibie
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
187
Comores
Comores
Comores
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
Soudan du Sud
Soudan du Sud
Soudan du Sud
650.32

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Malagasy de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Malagasy de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
FRANCE, PARIS - OCTOBER 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Malagasy Football Association President Alfred Randriamanampisoa pose for a portrait during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on October 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino rencontre le nouveau président de la Fédération Malgache de Football
25 oct. 2023
alnl7go1rsgrkgsqcvuk.jpg
La FIFA
Le sport roi à la conquête de Madagascar
9 juil. 2020
vpndw6gsjuzxugu2nawd.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
L'Afrique se prépare aux chocs
21 janv. 2020
Toutes les actualités
caobrd6bxod6t8e3ycop.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
L'Afrique avance en groupes vers le Qatar
ntirl5zvqsdm9875jsll.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Le sort va encore parler en Afrique
ybjdzjc7xo71a1bjqfxp.jpg
Organisation
Le Président de la FIFA rencontre le président de Madagascar Andry Rajoelina
ghrkcv557ru3ig4nks2c.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Fennecs plus ultras
A FIFA sign at the entrance of its headquarters
Organisation
Des comités de normalisation désignés pour la République dominicaine et Madagascar
cvydlgq46heq76hltwwv.jpg
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
Madagascar vise haut