Fédération Lituanienne de Football
Site officielwww.lff.lt
Addresse
Stadiono g. 2,
02106 VILNIUS
Lithuania
Téléphone: +370/5263 8741
infos:info@lff.lt
Fax: +370/5263 8740
Organisation
President
Edgaras STANKEVICIUS
Vice President
Diana JONAITIENE
Gintautas MIRAUSKAS
Remigijus DAUGELA
General Secretary
Rita BAGDONIENE
Treasurer
Vitalija BATAKIENE
Media And Communication Manager
Agne RUDYTE
Technical Director
Reinhold BREU
National Coach Men
Edgaras JANKAUSKAS
National Coach Women
Danielis WIMMER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sergejus SLYVA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sarunas TAMULYNAS
Referee Coordinator
Sarunas TAMULYNAS
Futsal Coordinator
Vytenis KAZLAUSKAS
Lituanie Classement
Lituanie Classement Masculin
Lituanie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
136
Lettonie
Lettonie
1097.84
137
Koweït
Koweït
1094.05
138
Lituanie
Lituanie
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17
140
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42
104
Bolivie
Bolivie
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
15 mars 2024
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA célèbre un anniversaire historique pour le football lituanien
1 oct. 2023