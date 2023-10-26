Fédération Lituanienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.lff.lt

Addresse

Stadiono g. 2,

02106 VILNIUS

Lithuania

Contacts

Téléphone: +370/5263 8741

infos:info@lff.lt

Fax: +370/5263 8740

Organisation

President

Edgaras STANKEVICIUS

Vice President

Diana JONAITIENE

Gintautas MIRAUSKAS

Remigijus DAUGELA

General Secretary

Rita BAGDONIENE

Treasurer

Vitalija BATAKIENE

Media And Communication Manager

Agne RUDYTE

Technical Director

Reinhold BREU

National Coach Men

Edgaras JANKAUSKAS

National Coach Women

Danielis WIMMER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sergejus SLYVA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sarunas TAMULYNAS

Referee Coordinator

Sarunas TAMULYNAS

Futsal Coordinator

Vytenis KAZLAUSKAS

Lituanie Classement

Lituanie Classement Masculin
Lituanie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
136
Lettonie
Lettonie
Lettonie
1097.84
137
Koweït
Koweït
Koweït
1094.05
138
Lituanie
Lituanie
Lituanie
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17
140
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42
104
Bolivie
Bolivie
Bolivie
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Lituanienne de Football

MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
L'Argentine reste en tête, le Venezuela revient dans le Top 50
26 oct. 2023
KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the match between FIFA Legends and Lithuania Legends at Darius and Girenas Stadium as part of the 100th anniversary of the LFF Celebrations on September 30, 2023 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA célèbre un anniversaire historique pour le football lituanien
1 oct. 2023
PARIS, FRANCE – May 28: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) with US Soccer President Cindy Cone (L) during FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Paris Office on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
La collaboration au centre des discussions
29 mai 2022
FIFA Forward drives collaboration between Lithuania and RSC Anderlecht
Organisation
FIFA Forward promeut le partenariat entre la Lituanie et le RSC Anderlecht
7 mai 2022
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Meilleurs moments de Lituanie 1-2 Venezuela
FFWC Trophy
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Désignation des officiels de match de la Coupe du Monde de Futsal
CHARELEROI, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 04: Fussball: WM Qualifikation 2004, Charleroi; Belgien - Litauen ( BEL - LTU ) 1:1; 1:1 durch Edgaras JANKAUSKAS / LTU 04.09.04. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Organisation
Living Football : Épisode 8
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Match referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim reviews a foul on the VAR screen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Débuts de l’assistance vidéo à la Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021™
b9lzlleoyxow0qfcmd7m.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Lituanie-Venezuela en match d’ouverture
puv78addbxb8oo38tcfp.jpg
Développement du Football
La Lituanie soutient aussi son football féminin