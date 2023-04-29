Fédération Libérienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.lfa-lr.com

Addresse

Professional Building,

Benson Street,

P.O. Box 10-1066,

MONROVIA

Liberia

Contacts

Téléphone: +231-77/689 2693

infos:lbrfootballassoc@yahoo.com

Organisation

President

Mustapha RAJI

Vice President

Saye-Taayor DOLO

Sekou KONNEH

General Secretary

Kollie DORKO

Treasurer

Jallah CORVAH

Media And Communication Manager

Henry FLOMO

Technical Director

Doco WESSEH

National Coach Men

Mario MARINICA

National Coach Women

Selam KEBEDE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joseph KOLLIE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ebenezer KONAH

Referee Coordinator

Stanley N. KONAH JR.

Liberia Classement

Liberia Classement Masculin
Liberia Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
150
République dominicaine
République dominicaine
République dominicaine
1040.77
151
Yémen
Yémen
Yémen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
163
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominique
Dominique
Dominique
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81

15 mars 2024

MONROVIA, LIBERIA - APRIL 28: President of Liberia George Weah (C) and FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick (R) during the inauguration of the headquarters of Liberia Football Association (LFA) on April 28, 2023 in Monrovia, Liberia. (Photo provided by LFA)
