Fédération Libérienne de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.lfa-lr.com
Addresse
Professional Building,
Benson Street,
P.O. Box 10-1066,
MONROVIA
Liberia
Contacts
Téléphone: +231-77/689 2693
Organisation
President
Mustapha RAJI
Vice President
Saye-Taayor DOLO
Sekou KONNEH
General Secretary
Kollie DORKO
Treasurer
Jallah CORVAH
Media And Communication Manager
Henry FLOMO
Technical Director
Doco WESSEH
National Coach Men
Mario MARINICA
National Coach Women
Selam KEBEDE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joseph KOLLIE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ebenezer KONAH
Referee Coordinator
Stanley N. KONAH JR.
Liberia Classement
Liberia Classement Masculin
Liberia Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
150
République dominicaine
République dominicaine
1040.77
151
Yémen
Yémen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
163
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominique
Dominique
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Libérienne de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.