Fédération Laotienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.laoff.org.la

Addresse

LFF Headquarter,

Ban Houayhong,

Chanthabuly District PO BOX 1800,

P.O. Box 1800,

VIENTIANE CAPITAL

Laos

Contacts

Téléphone: +856-30/526 6415

infos:contact@laoff.org.la

Fax: +856-21/560 820

Organisation

President

Viphet SIHACHAKR

Vice President

Kanya KEOMANY

Khamphay PASEUTH

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Pasatxay PHILAPHANDETH

Acting General Secretary

Chanthavong SIRIMANOTHAM

Treasurer

Khamwaen CHINDAVONG

Media And Communication Manager

Anoulack CHANTHAVISOUK

Technical Director

Varadaraju SUNDRAMOORTHY

National Coach Men

Phonethip SENGMANY

National Coach Women

Mohammad ZAILANI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Referee Coordinator

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Futsal Coordinator

Sysaveuy SAYSANASY

Laos Classement

Laos Classement Masculin
Laos Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
187
Macao
896.62
188
Samoa américaines
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolie
889.16
191
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
888.94

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
91
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Égypte
1217.29
95
Bulgarie
1217.29

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Laotienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

VIENTIANE, LAOS - FEBRUARY 24: Inauguration of the Champi-Champa LFF Training Centre on February 24, 2024 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Courtesy of LFF)
Organisation
Un nouveau centre de formation au Laos pour bâtir demain
26 févr. 2024
VIENTIANE, LAOS - DECEMBER 12: A general view during Lao Women's League 2023. (Photo: Courtesy)
Football Féminin
Un championnat féminin pour viser tout Laos
18 janv. 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
L’ASEAN, la FIFA et plusieurs fédérations de football échangent autour de la coopération et du renouvellement d’un protocole d’accord
15 nov. 2023
FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam and Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chair of SOMS-14
Organisation
La FIFA et l’ASEAN souhaitent intégrer l’égalité des sexes et les enjeux climatiques à leur partenariat
30 août 2023
