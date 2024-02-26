Fédération Laotienne de Football
Information
Site officielwww.laoff.org.la
Addresse
LFF Headquarter,
Ban Houayhong,
Chanthabuly District PO BOX 1800,
P.O. Box 1800,
VIENTIANE CAPITAL
Laos
Contacts
Téléphone: +856-30/526 6415
infos:contact@laoff.org.la
Fax: +856-21/560 820
President
Viphet SIHACHAKR
Vice President
Kanya KEOMANY
Khamphay PASEUTH
Khampheng VONGKHANTY
Pasatxay PHILAPHANDETH
Acting General Secretary
Chanthavong SIRIMANOTHAM
Treasurer
Khamwaen CHINDAVONG
Media And Communication Manager
Anoulack CHANTHAVISOUK
Technical Director
Varadaraju SUNDRAMOORTHY
National Coach Men
Phonethip SENGMANY
National Coach Women
Mohammad ZAILANI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Khampheng VONGKHANTY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT
Referee Coordinator
Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT
Futsal Coordinator
Sysaveuy SAYSANASY
Laos Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
187
Macao
Macao
896.62
188
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolie
Mongolie
889.16
191
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
888.94
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Égypte
Égypte
1217.29
95
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
1217.29
15 mars 2024
