Fédération Kenyane de Football

Fédération Kenyane de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.footballkenya.org

Addresse

Willmary Garden Estate,

P.O. Box 12705-00400 NRB,

NAIROBI

Kenya

Contacts

Téléphone: +254-709/699 000

infos:info@footballkenya.org

Fax: +254-20/600 8550

Organisation

President

Nicholas KITHUKU

Vice President

Doris Petra AROKO

General Secretary

Barry OTIENO

Treasurer

Christine OJODE

Media And Communication Manager

Barry OTIENO

Technical Director

Michael AMENGA

National Coach Men

Engin FIRAT

National Coach Women

Beldin ODEMBA

Referee Coordinator

Sylvester KIRWA

Kenya Classement

Kenya Classement Masculin
Kenya Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaïdjan
Azerbaïdjan
Azerbaïdjan
1174.22

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Kenyane de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Kenyane de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Football Féminin
Une année 2023 riche en souvenirs pour le football féminin
3 janv. 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Associations Membres
La FIFA organise un atelier novateur sur la création de contenu numérique pour les associations africaines
20 déc. 2023
Football for Schools in Kenya
Football for Schools
Les écoles kenyanes sur les bancs de Football for Schools
31 juil. 2023
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) launched Women Football Campaign
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Le Kenya lance sa campagne de promotion du football féminin
9 juin 2023
Toutes les actualités
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: A FIFA flag is displayed prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Organisation
La FIFA lève la suspension de la Fédération Kenyane
NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 9: A view during a Mental health education through football coaching event by Alive and Kicking Kenya as part of the Sport For Mental Health and Social Cohesion program by AFD, FIFA and GIZ on June 9, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Patrick Meinhardt)
FIFA Forward
Succès du programme Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion
Kenya strategy launch. President Mwendwa, GS and Doreen Nabwire
Football Féminin
Une nouvelle ère pour le football féminin au Kenya
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the FIFA Headquater on February 24, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
La Commission de Discipline sanctionne le Zoo FC pour son implication dans la manipulation de matches
o94hyxoh19tolkm1l7sb.jpg
Développement du Football
Le football fait bouger les lignes dans les zones rurales du Kenya
jam7wayrd02imr8vxkkz.jpg
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021
Ronaldo et Messi, génies d'hier et d'aujourd'hui