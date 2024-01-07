Fédération Kenyane de Football
Site officielwww.footballkenya.org
Willmary Garden Estate,
P.O. Box 12705-00400 NRB,
NAIROBI
Kenya
Téléphone: +254-709/699 000
infos:info@footballkenya.org
Fax: +254-20/600 8550
President
Nicholas KITHUKU
Vice President
Doris Petra AROKO
General Secretary
Barry OTIENO
Treasurer
Christine OJODE
Media And Communication Manager
Barry OTIENO
Technical Director
Michael AMENGA
National Coach Men
Engin FIRAT
National Coach Women
Beldin ODEMBA
Referee Coordinator
Sylvester KIRWA
Kenya Classement
Kenya Classement Masculin
Kenya Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaïdjan
Azerbaïdjan
1174.22
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
15 mars 2024
