Fédération Costaricaine de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fedefutbol.com

Addresse

600 mts sur del Cruce de la Panasonic,,

San Rafael de Alajuela. Radial a Santa Ana.,

670-1000 SAN JOSE ALAJUELA

Costa Rica

Contacts

Téléphone: +506/2508 2900

infos:ejecutivo@fcrf.cr

Fax: +506/2589 1457

Organisation

President

Osael MAROTO

Vice President

Sergio HIDALGO

General Secretary

Rafael VARGAS

Treasurer

Eladio CARRANZA

Media And Communication Manager

Adriana DURAN

Technical Director

Julio MURILLO

National Coach Men

Gustavo ALFARO

National Coach Women

Jose RUBIDO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Randall POVEDA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Horacio ELIZONDO

Referee Coordinator

Jeffrey SOLIS

Futsal Coordinator

Eduardo PACHECO

Costa Rica Classement

Costa Rica Classement Masculin
Costa Rica Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovénie
Slovénie
Slovénie
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
42
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1542.94
43
Hongrie
Hongrie
Hongrie
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
Roumanie
1524.64
46
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1524.06

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Costaricaine de Football

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 2025™ : la FIFA lance un outil en ligne pour suivre les qualifications
28 févr. 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
La course pour le Mundial de Clubes FIFA s’intensifie à travers le monde
28 févr. 2024
SAMARA, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: FIFA legend Paulo Wanchope of Costa Rica poses during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at Samara Arena on June 17, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Impact Social
La FIFA Legend Wanchope Watson encourage les joueurs à parler de la santé mentale
14 févr. 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2026™
Wanchope et Gardner s'attendent à une nouvelle donne pour la Concacaf
31 janv. 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
"Vous pouvez commencer à rêver", déclare le Président de la FIFA à l'issue du tirage au sort de la CONCACAF pour la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 26™
25 janv. 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: A group photo during the FIFA/CIES Interantional University Network Prize - FIFA Visit at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 14, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Impact Social
Les lauréats du Prix du Réseau International de l'Université FIFA/CIES visitent le Siège de la FIFA
FIFA Forward funded changing rooms at Aserri FC in Costa Rica
Organisation
Avec le soutien de FIFA Forward, Aserrí se concentre sur le football de jeunes
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Légal
Un total de 440 clubs de toutes les confédérations ont reçu plus de USD 200 millions dans le cadre de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2022™
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
Confirmation des listes des joueuses pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023™
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Impact Social
Le football au service de causes sociales lors de la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023™
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 16: Rodolfo Villalobos President of Costa Rica Football and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura visits the team base camp for Costa Rica at Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub on June 16, 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
Le football féminin costaricain au cœur de la visite de Villalobos en Nouvelle-Zélande