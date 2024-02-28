Fédération Costaricaine de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.fedefutbol.com
Addresse
600 mts sur del Cruce de la Panasonic,,
San Rafael de Alajuela. Radial a Santa Ana.,
670-1000 SAN JOSE ALAJUELA
Costa Rica
Contacts
Téléphone: +506/2508 2900
infos:ejecutivo@fcrf.cr
Fax: +506/2589 1457
Organisation
President
Osael MAROTO
Vice President
Sergio HIDALGO
General Secretary
Rafael VARGAS
Treasurer
Eladio CARRANZA
Media And Communication Manager
Adriana DURAN
Technical Director
Julio MURILLO
National Coach Men
Gustavo ALFARO
National Coach Women
Jose RUBIDO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Randall POVEDA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Horacio ELIZONDO
Referee Coordinator
Jeffrey SOLIS
Futsal Coordinator
Eduardo PACHECO
Costa Rica Classement
Costa Rica Classement Masculin
Costa Rica Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovénie
Slovénie
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
42
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1542.94
43
Hongrie
Hongrie
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
1524.64
46
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1524.06
15 mars 2024
