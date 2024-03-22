Fédération de Football de Brunei
Site officielwww.the-fabd.com
Addresse
FABD House,
Jalan Pusat Persidangan,
BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN
Brunei Darussalam
Contacts
Téléphone: +673/238 0047
infos:secretariat@the-fabd.com
Fax: +673/238 0057
President
Feisal EUSOFF
Vice President
Mahrub MURNI
Acting General Secretary
Matali Bin Haji Md TAHIR
Treasurer
Maswadi MOHSIN
Media And Communication Manager
Ameer LANI
Technical Director
Paul MUNSTER
National Coach Men
Mario RIVERA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sujairi ABDULLAH
Referee Coordinator
Sujairi ABDULLAH
Brunei Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei
Brunei
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.
