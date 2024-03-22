Fédération de Football de Brunei

Fédération de Football de Brunei
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.the-fabd.com

Addresse

FABD House,

Jalan Pusat Persidangan,

BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN

Brunei Darussalam

Contacts

Téléphone: +673/238 0047

infos:secretariat@the-fabd.com

Fax: +673/238 0057

Organisation

President

Feisal EUSOFF

Vice President

Mahrub MURNI

Acting General Secretary

Matali Bin Haji Md TAHIR

Treasurer

Maswadi MOHSIN

Media And Communication Manager

Ameer LANI

Technical Director

Paul MUNSTER

National Coach Men

Mario RIVERA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sujairi ABDULLAH

Referee Coordinator

Sujairi ABDULLAH

MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei
Brunei
Brunei
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ

Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Amine Ferid Ghouiri of Algeria (L) celebrates with teammate Fares Chaibi after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique du Nord frappe fort
22 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
20 mars 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
19 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and Football Association of Brunei Darussalam President Feisal Eusoff during a meeting on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le football brunéien poursuit sa progression sous la houlette de son nouveau président
26 déc. 2023
Toutes les actualités
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
L’ASEAN, la FIFA et plusieurs fédérations de football échangent autour de la coopération et du renouvellement d’un protocole d’accord
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Le Viêt-Nam accueille un séminaire FIFA Forward 3.0 pour l’ASEAN
FIFA Football for Schools Regional Workshop - All participants group photo
Football for Schools
L'Asie du Sud-Est prête à déployer Football for Schools
yy6hp52mipvd9snqmbr3.jpg
La FIFA
Le jeune Brunei mise sur les vieilles traditions
t1gqlzbxl72xv03kebha
Organisation
 L’ASEAN, la FIFA et des stars du ballon rond lancent la campagne #BeActive
hdveru8r5weyv5ikgzkr.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Cinq sésames et un bon retour de Guam 