Fédération de Football de Bosnie-et-Herzégovine

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.nfsbih.ba

Addresse

Bulevar Meše Selimovića 95,

71000 SARAJEVO

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Téléphone: +387-33/276 676

infos:info_nsbih@nsbih.ba

Fax: +387-33/444 332

Organisation

President

Vico ZELJKOVIC

Vice President

Irfan DURIC

Ivan BEUS

General Secretary

Adnan DZEMIDZIC

Treasurer

Neso BOROVCANIN

Media And Communication Manager

Slavica PECIKOZA

Technical Director

Darko LJUBOJEVIC

National Coach Men

Savo MILOSEVIC

National Coach Women

Samira HUREM

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Elmir PILAV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tarik KECO

Referee Coordinator

Tarik KECO

Futsal Coordinator

Murat JAHA

Bosnie-et-Herzégovine Classement

Bosnie-et-Herzégovine Classement Masculin
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
69
Émirats arabes unis
Émirats arabes unis
Émirats arabes unis
1355.55
70
Jordanie
Jordanie
Jordanie
1343.60
71
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1343.32
72
Monténégro
Monténégro
Monténégro
1342.64
73
Islande
Islande
Islande
1342.57

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
61
RI Iran
RI Iran
RI Iran
1412.45
62
Turquie
Turquie
Turquie
1404.24
63
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambie
Zambie
Zambie
1390.54

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Bosnie-et-Herzégovine

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

