Fédération de Football de Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Site officielwww.nfsbih.ba
Addresse
Bulevar Meše Selimovića 95,
71000 SARAJEVO
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Téléphone: +387-33/276 676
infos:info_nsbih@nsbih.ba
Fax: +387-33/444 332
Organisation
President
Vico ZELJKOVIC
Vice President
Irfan DURIC
Ivan BEUS
General Secretary
Adnan DZEMIDZIC
Treasurer
Neso BOROVCANIN
Media And Communication Manager
Slavica PECIKOZA
Technical Director
Darko LJUBOJEVIC
National Coach Men
Savo MILOSEVIC
National Coach Women
Samira HUREM
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Elmir PILAV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tarik KECO
Referee Coordinator
Tarik KECO
Futsal Coordinator
Murat JAHA
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine Classement
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine Classement Masculin
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
69
Émirats arabes unis
Émirats arabes unis
1355.55
70
Jordanie
Jordanie
1343.60
71
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1343.32
72
Monténégro
Monténégro
1342.64
73
Islande
Islande
1342.57
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
61
RI Iran
RI Iran
1412.45
62
Turquie
Turquie
1404.24
63
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambie
Zambie
1390.54
15 mars 2024
