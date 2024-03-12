Fédération Béninoise de Football
Site officielwww.febefoot.org
Addresse
Rue du boulevard Djassain,
Boîte postale 112,
01 3-ÈME ARRONDISSEMENT DE PORTO-NOVO
Benin
Contacts
Téléphone: +229-20/214 142
infos:infofebefoot@yahoo.fr
Fax: +229-20/215 455
Organisation
President
Mathurin DE CHACUS
Vice President
Ayema PEDRO
Bruno DIDAVI
Koto GBIAN
Louis-Philippe HOUNDEGNON
General Secretary
Claude PAQUI
Treasurer
Koto GBIAN
Technical Director
Adolphe OGOUYON
National Coach Men
Gernot ROHR
National Coach Women
Symphorien TEHOU
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Koto GBIAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Thomas BOKO
Referee Coordinator
Thomas BOKO
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
96
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Bénin
Bénin
1225.10
99
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
15 mars 2024
Le développement du football béninois au cœur des discussions à Paris
12 mars 2024
Président de la FIFA
L’OMC et la FIFA réaffirment leur soutien aux pays africains du "Coton-4"
24 févr. 2024
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino reçoit les Présidents des Fédérations d'Ukraine, du Bénin et de Guinée-Bissau
3 juin 2022
Développement du Football
Ambiance festive pour le coup d’envoi de la Coupe des Champions Scolaires d’Afrique
19 févr. 2022
