Fédération Béninoise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.febefoot.org

Addresse

Rue du boulevard Djassain,

Boîte postale 112,

01 3-ÈME ARRONDISSEMENT DE PORTO-NOVO

Benin

Contacts

Téléphone: +229-20/214 142

infos:infofebefoot@yahoo.fr

Fax: +229-20/215 455

Organisation

President

Mathurin DE CHACUS

Vice President

Ayema PEDRO

Bruno DIDAVI

Koto GBIAN

Louis-Philippe HOUNDEGNON

General Secretary

Claude PAQUI

Treasurer

Koto GBIAN

Technical Director

Adolphe OGOUYON

National Coach Men

Gernot ROHR

National Coach Women

Symphorien TEHOU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Koto GBIAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Thomas BOKO

Referee Coordinator

Thomas BOKO

Bénin Classement

Bénin Classement Masculin
Bénin Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CL Équipe Total points
96
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1225.10
99
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CL Équipe Total points
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Béninoise de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

FRANCE, PARIS - MARCH 11: Benin Sport Minister Benoît M. K. Dato and FIFA Member Associations Director Africa Gelson Fernandes pose for a photo during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on March 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by FIFA)
Associations Membres
Le développement du football béninois au cœur des discussions à Paris
12 mars 2024
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the FIFA and WTO High Level MC13 Side-Event on Cotton on February 24, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Pike - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Président de la FIFA
L’OMC et la FIFA réaffirment leur soutien aux pays africains du "Coton-4"
24 févr. 2024
FRANCE, PARIS - JUNE 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and Football Federation of Ukraine President Andriy Pavelko hold a match ball during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on June 2, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki- FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino reçoit les Présidents des Fédérations d'Ukraine, du Bénin et de Guinée-Bissau
3 juin 2022
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of the action during the African School Champions Cup 2022 Boy's Group Phase match between Democratic Republic Of Congo and Ethiopia on February 19, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Développement du Football
Ambiance festive pour le coup d’envoi de la Coupe des Champions Scolaires d’Afrique
19 févr. 2022
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 18: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura with Senegal players during Safeguarding activity for PMAs ahead of the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 18, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Développement du Football
La Secrétaire Générale de la FIFA assiste aux sessions de développement social à Kinshasa
19 févr. 2022
Toutes les actualités
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 17: DR Congo team celebrate during the team arrivals prior to the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 17, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Développement du Football
Les écoliers africains sur les traces de leurs héros
GRAND-POPO. BENIN - JULY 24: National Schools Tournament on July 24, 2021 in Grand-Popo, Benin. (Photo by Yanick Folly/FIFA).
Associations Membres
Un championnat de football scolaire pour "un avenir meilleur" au Bénin
GRAND-POPO. BENIN - JULY 24: Referee during the National Schools Tournament on July 24, 2021 in Grand-Popo, Benin. (Photo by Yanick Folly/FIFA).
+13
Organisation
Championnat de football scolaire au Bénin
In Benin, equality between girls and boys is hindered by gender stereotypes, which don't allow girls to achieve what they are capable of. In order to challenge these social conventions, Plan International has set up female football teams in the communities and regions where we are active.....Together with our local partners, Plan International is strengthening the independence of girls and young women. Through the creation of girls' football teams, holding workshops on equal opportunities and setting up savings groups, we hope that young women in Benin are now better equipped to determine their own futures.
Développement du Football
"Championnes" : le football pour faire progresser l’égalité filles-garçons en Afrique
+3
Développement du Football
La FIFA au soutien du Bénin et de son championnat de football scolaire
eevfodg5w6crftypbae7.jpg
Développement du Football
La FIFA et l’AFD s'unissent autour de nouveaux projets en Afrique 