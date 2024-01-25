Fédération de Football d’Antigua-et-Barbuda

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.antiguafootball.com

Addresse

ABFA HQ,

PAYNTERS, ST. GEORGE

Antigua and Barbuda

Contacts

Téléphone: +1-268/562 6012

infos:general.secretary@antiguafootball.org

Fax: +1-268/562 6016

Organisation

President

Everton GONSALVES

Vice President

Akeilah HILLHOUSE

Daryl MICHAEL

Gwen SALMON

General Secretary

Rohan HECTOR

Treasurer

Daryl MICHAEL

Media And Communication Manager

Troy GIBSON

Technical Director

Sowerby GOMES

National Coach Men

Mikele LEIGERTWOOD

National Coach Women

Astel JOSEPH

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rolston JAMES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Kelesha ANTOINE

Referee Coordinator

Kelesha ANTOINE

Futsal Coordinator

Sean SAMUEL

Antigua-et-Barbuda Classement

Antigua-et-Barbuda Classement Masculin
Antigua-et-Barbuda Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
140
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkménistan
Turkménistan
Turkménistan
1078.25
142
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Antigua-et-Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonésie
Indonésie
Indonésie
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
178
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
829.84
179
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
820.81
180
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Antigua-et-Barbuda
812.65
181
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football d’Antigua-et-Barbuda

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
"Vous pouvez commencer à rêver", déclare le Président de la FIFA à l'issue du tirage au sort de la CONCACAF pour la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 26™
25 janv. 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
Pitches Caribbean region - Dominica
Programme FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward gagne du terrain dans les Caraïbes
14 nov. 2023
lwqwlnbp2ew1awa1pacu.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Six heureux élus après un dénouement tendu
8 juin 2021
lfmbj0ijcoryfol03awj.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Un trio caribéen reste sur le droit chemin
3 sept. 2018
mm0fcdh5s74d08gfeo6g.jpg
Organisation
La chambre de jugement de la Commission d’Éthique indépendante ouvre une procédure à l’encontre de M.Gordon Derrick
A FIFA sign at the entrance of its headquarters
Organisation
Décision du TAS dans l’affaire impliquant Gordon Derrick
nzapmhycbb4tgebm3rxu.jpg
Développement du Football
Séminaire sur les licences de club organisé au Panama