Site officielwww.antiguafootball.com
Addresse
ABFA HQ,
PAYNTERS, ST. GEORGE
Antigua and Barbuda
Téléphone: +1-268/562 6012
infos:general.secretary@antiguafootball.org
Fax: +1-268/562 6016
Organisation
President
Everton GONSALVES
Vice President
Akeilah HILLHOUSE
Daryl MICHAEL
Gwen SALMON
General Secretary
Rohan HECTOR
Treasurer
Daryl MICHAEL
Media And Communication Manager
Troy GIBSON
Technical Director
Sowerby GOMES
National Coach Men
Mikele LEIGERTWOOD
National Coach Women
Astel JOSEPH
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rolston JAMES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Kelesha ANTOINE
Referee Coordinator
Kelesha ANTOINE
Futsal Coordinator
Sean SAMUEL
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
140
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkménistan
Turkménistan
1078.25
142
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Antigua-et-Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonésie
Indonésie
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
178
Burundi
Burundi
829.84
179
Curaçao
Curaçao
820.81
180
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Antigua-et-Barbuda
812.65
181
Îles Caïmans
Îles Caïmans
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
15 mars 2024
Président de la FIFA
"Vous pouvez commencer à rêver", déclare le Président de la FIFA à l'issue du tirage au sort de la CONCACAF pour la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 26™
25 janv. 2024