Fédération Angolaise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.faf.co.ao
Addresse
Av. Pedro de Castr,
Casa S/Nº,
Bairro da Mitcha - Lubango,
3449 Luanda
Angola
Contacts
Téléphone: +244-222/ 264 948
Organisation
President
Artur SILVA
Vice President
Jose MACAIA
Jose MIGUEL
Osvaldo SATURNINO
Paulo NETO
General Secretary
Fernando COSTA
Treasurer
Antonio SIMAO
Media And Communication Manager
Arlindo OLIVEIRA
Technical Director
Joao GOMES
National Coach Men
Pedro GONCALVES
National Coach Women
Sousa GARCIA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jorge FERNANDES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Inacio MANUEL CANDIDO
Referee Coordinator
Jorge FERNANDES
Futsal Coordinator
Noe MIGUEL
Angola Classement
Angola Classement Masculin
Angola Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Ouganda
Ouganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Arménie
Arménie
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
146
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1045.79
147
Arménie
Arménie
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Angolaise de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
+6
Compétitions FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 oct. 2021