Fédération Angolaise de Football

Fédération Angolaise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.faf.co.ao

Addresse

Av. Pedro de Castr,

Casa S/Nº,

Bairro da Mitcha - Lubango,

3449 Luanda

Angola

Contacts

Téléphone: +244-222/ 264 948

infos:info.fafootball@gmail.com

Organisation

President

Artur SILVA

Vice President

Jose MACAIA

Jose MIGUEL

Osvaldo SATURNINO

Paulo NETO

General Secretary

Fernando COSTA

Treasurer

Antonio SIMAO

Media And Communication Manager

Arlindo OLIVEIRA

Technical Director

Joao GOMES

National Coach Men

Pedro GONCALVES

National Coach Women

Sousa GARCIA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jorge FERNANDES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Inacio MANUEL CANDIDO

Referee Coordinator

Jorge FERNANDES

Futsal Coordinator

Noe MIGUEL

Angola Classement

Angola Classement Masculin
Angola Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Ouganda
Ouganda
Ouganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Arménie
Arménie
Arménie
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
146
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1045.79
147
Arménie
Arménie
Arménie
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26
150
Ouganda
Ouganda
Ouganda
1007.21

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Angolaise de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Angolaise de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde des Clubs de la FIFA
Le Barça n'a pas le choix
29 mars 2024
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Classement Masculin
Grands remaniements sur deux continents
15 févr. 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Said Al-Wensh of Egypt and Mohamed Soula of Libya challenge for possession during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Omar Marmoush of Egypt celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria on the attack during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger held at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+6
Compétitions FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 oct. 2021
Toutes les actualités
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : le film du tournoi
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Meilleurs moments de Espagne - Angola
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Meilleurs moments de Angola 1-4 Paraguay
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Meilleurs moments de Angola 4-8 Japon
b9lzlleoyxow0qfcmd7m.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Lituanie-Venezuela en match d’ouverture
ag3sdrcxc2msalpzog9e.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Trio africain qualifié, sacre marocain mérité