Fédération Afghane de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.aff.org.af

Addresse

P.O. Box 128,

KABUL

Afghanistan

Téléphone: +93-75/2023 770

infos:relations.aff@gmail.com

Fax: +93-75/2023 770

Organisation

President

Mohammad KARGAR

General Secretary

Behram SIDDIQUI

Treasurer

Abdul HAQ FAIZI

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammed HASHIMI

Technical Director

Mohammad RAUFI

National Coach Men

Ashley WESTWOOD

National Coach Women

Wahidullah WAHIDI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Delawar KHALED

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Hamed MAIWAND

Referee Coordinator

Hamed MAIWAND

Afghanistan Classement

MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
156
Singapour
Singapour
Singapour
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
Nouvelle-Calédonie
Nouvelle-Calédonie
Nouvelle-Calédonie
1008.92
160
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1007.19

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ

Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.

Mises à jour de Fédération Afghane de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: FIFA and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) have invited refugees, who have settled in Australia, to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Impact Social
Les réfugiés s’unissent pour la paix à la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023™
10 août 2023
We meet one of the female football players forced to flee Afghanistan in 2021 – and hear how her connection to the beautiful game gave her a new start in life.
Impact Social
Sodaba : "Je suis bien plus qu'une simple réfugiée"
20 juin 2023
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAFA President and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali (R) pose for a photo with pennants during the 8th CAFA Congress on May 02, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA félicite le Président de la CAFA pour sa réélection
3 mai 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino pictured with FIFA Chief Social Responsibility & Education Officer Joyce Cook
Président de la FIFA
Le Président Infantino appelle la communauté du football à faire preuve de solidarité envers les réfugiés afghans
26 oct. 2021
The triumphant Uzbekistan U-20 squad at the CAFA U-20 Championship in Tajikistan
Football Féminin
Le football féminin de retour en Asie centrale après la pandémie
27 juin 2021
