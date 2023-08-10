Fédération Afghane de Football
Information
Site officielwww.aff.org.af
Addresse
P.O. Box 128,
KABUL
Afghanistan
Contacts
Téléphone: +93-75/2023 770
infos:relations.aff@gmail.com
Fax: +93-75/2023 770
President
Mohammad KARGAR
General Secretary
Behram SIDDIQUI
Treasurer
Abdul HAQ FAIZI
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammed HASHIMI
Technical Director
Mohammad RAUFI
National Coach Men
Ashley WESTWOOD
National Coach Women
Wahidullah WAHIDI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Delawar KHALED
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Hamed MAIWAND
Referee Coordinator
Hamed MAIWAND
Afghanistan Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
156
Singapour
Singapour
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
Nouvelle-Calédonie
Nouvelle-Calédonie
1008.92
160
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1007.19
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.
Mises à jour de Fédération Afghane de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.