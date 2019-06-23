Whilst the majority of our research projects result in knowledge and improved understanding of specific topics, not all research has actionable results, such as test methods or validation techniques, but we deem these findings to be of value for informed practitioners and researchers alike, which is why there is a strong push for publication. This area of our work uses research to explore opportunities, challenges and knowledge gaps associated with our game and helps structure future research in this area. The FIFA Topical Collection is an example of the outcome generated over a longer period of time.