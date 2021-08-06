After the first offline trials of semi-automated offside technology at the FIFA Club World Cup™ in December 2019, earlier this year in February, the new technology was installed at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and tested in live mode by the video match officials at the 5th-place match between local club Al Duhail and the Korean Republic team of Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Based on artificial intelligence, the system uses skeletal player and ball tracking data from dedicated cameras inside the stadium to select the moment of the kick point of the ball and, identifying the correct limbs, to create the offside line automatically. An automated alert informs the replay operator, who is sitting next to the VAR, about a potential offside position, following which the offside line and kick point are immediately available to the VAR for a final check. This test helped FIFA gain further insights and experience with the live use of semi-automated offside technology. Further tests are planned and will follow throughout the year.