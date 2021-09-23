Following on from the VAR technology tests that were conducted successfully during the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™, additional trials were required in order to further develop new and existing technologies.

Two additional test events took place in Düsseldorf, Germany, one in April and one in July this year.

In April, a semi-automated offside technology test took place in Düsseldorf, Germany, where the aim was to integrate various outputs from technology providers to build the semi-automated offside solution(s). The focus was on ensuring working Precision Time Protocol (PTP) integration from the broadcaster and amongst technology providers to ensure synchronised data streams.