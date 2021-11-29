Following on from the VAR technology tests that were conducted successfully during the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™, additional trials took place earlier this year in April and July in Düsseldorf, Germany and in August in Manchester, in order to further develop new and existing technologies.

A further critical part of the semi-Automated Offside Technology validation was carried out at Manchester City’s stadium in August: A large motion capture area was set up to collect a comprehensive gold standard data set using a large amount of reflective markers to accurately measure the position of the joints. This data serves as the basis for validating the emerging limb tracking technologies and helps determine absolute accuracy as well as completeness of the data.