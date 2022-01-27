In order to test and further develop new and existing technologies, tests were focused on two high-priority objectives: semi-automated offside technology and improved communication to fans. A range of tests took place including semi-automated offside technology, which uses a dedicated camera system installed under the roof of the competition stadiums that tracks up to 29 data points per player and the ball. In addition, offline tests of improved offside visualisation by different providers as well as internal tests of the In Stadium Fan App and the FIFA Player Performance App were looked at more closely.