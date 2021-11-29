With all individual parts of the puzzle previously completed, the final test in Munich was a dry-run of the technical setup as it could be used during FIFA tournaments. Applying the learnings from the numerous validation studies and the synchronization and integration protocols that had been tested and proven, this event showed how semi-automated offside systems can work in real-time. High-level academy players provided the realistic on-pitch scenarios that the system was able to detect in near-real time. In addition, first trials with providing outputs to broadcast and visualization for third parties were trialed.