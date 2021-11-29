In the wake of the FIFA Quality Programme’s EPTS certification event, which saw more than 20 systems assessed including, for the first time, live data and ball position data, FIFA used the opportunity with all relevant providers on site to carry out a first end-to-end integration test for semi-automated offside technologies.

Following challenges to get all required providers to the same location as a consequence of the COVID restrictions, in September 2021 it was finally possible to get all the tracking data providers, the broadcaster and the VAR system connected and synchronized for a first complete data-set of simulated offside situations.