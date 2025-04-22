FIFA.com

World Ranking Updates

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - MARCH 20: Players of Paraguay pose for a team photo prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Paraguay and Chile at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on March 20, 2025 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Eduardo Velázquez/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Back in the Top 50 and keeping their World Cup dreams alive, Paraguay's development efforts pay off
22 Apr 2025
Spain's players celebrate after the UEFA Nations League quarter final second leg football match between Spain and Netherlands at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, on March 23, 2025. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Spain seize second spot in latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™
3 Apr 2025
Gibraltar's line-up v Faroe Islands
Women's Football
Gibraltar rock past multiple milestones in FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™
25 Mar 2025
Lilian Awuor, goalkeeper of Kenya celebrates victory with teammates during the 2026 Women's Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifier between Tunisia and Kenya at Sousse Olympic Stadium in Sousse, Tunisia on 26 Febraury 2025 ©Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix
Women's Ranking
African delight and Japanese jump amid FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™ highlights
6 Mar 2025
GDANSK, POLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Nina Patalon of Poland gestures during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Play-Off Round Two First Leg match between Poland and Austria at Gdansk Arena on November 29, 2024 in Gdansk, Poland. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)
Coach Mentorship
Nina Patalon and Poland climb to new heights
21 Feb 2025
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Tarciane of Brazil looks on prior to the Women's semifinal match between Brazil and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on August 06, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Harriet Lander - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™
Tarciane looking ahead to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ with As Canarinhas
7 Jan 2025
Zini of Angola celebrates goal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between Angola and Ghana at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola on 16 November 2024 ©Ampe Rogerio/BackpagePix
Men's Ranking
Annual FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking™ glee for Argentina and Angola
19 Dec 2024
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Lynn Williams #6, Emma Sears #26, and Mallory Swanson #9 of United States celebrate after a goal during the second half of the match between USA and Iceland at GEODIS Park on October 27, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
USWNT end year as No.1 in FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking
13 Dec 2024
Oumar Sako of Niger (L) celebrates goal with teammate Boubacar Djibrill Goumey during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between Niger and Ghana at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Berkane, Morocco on 9 September 2024 ©Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix
Men's Ranking
Nip and tuck at the top while Niger hit the heights
28 Nov 2024
Botswana's players pose for a team photo during the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) group C football match between Botswana and Egypt at Francistown Stadium in Francistown on September 10, 2024. (Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan / AFP) (Photo by MONIRUL BHUIYAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
FIFA Support Helps Botswana, Comoros and Angola climb the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking
25 Oct 2024
Comoros celebrate victory during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between Tunisia and Comoros at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades, Tunisia on 11 October 2024 ©Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix
Men's Ranking
Argentina still top FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™, Comoros continue climb
24 Oct 2024
Nicko Sensoli celebrates his goal against Liechtenstein
Men's Ranking
Victory, history and hope for San Marino
19 Sept 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Muhammad Nurikhwan Bin Othman of Brunei Darussalam celebrates after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
San Marino buoyant as Brunei and Samoa soar
19 Sept 2024
Women's National Team of Liechtenstein comes together during the Friendly match against Namibia.
Women's Ranking
Liechtenstein reach landmark with FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking
16 Aug 2024
TOPSHOT - US' midfielder #03 Korbin Albert celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the women's group B football match between Australia and the USA of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Stadium in Marseille on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
USA reclaim their crown
16 Aug 2024
QUELUZ, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Katerina Mileska of North Macedonia in action during the UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship Estonia 2023 qualification match between Germany and North Macedonia on March 23, 2023 at Complexo Desportivo do Real Sport Clube in Queluz, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images for DFB)
North Macedonia
Katerina Mileska, passion at the heart of the transmission process
26 Jul 2024
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida on July 14, 2024. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina rule the roost
18 Jul 2024
Mohammed Sangare of Liberia celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between South Africa and Liberia at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 24 March 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Men's Ranking
FIFA Forward a “key factor in the survival of Liberia football”
20 Jun 2024
Liberia - Ranking Top picture
Men's Ranking
Top three unchanged while Liberia make strides
20 Jun 2024
Iraq women's national football team walks into the pitch during the 2024 WAFF Women's Championship. Photo courtesy of WAFF
Women's Ranking
Iraqi women's football continues its transformation
14 Jun 2024
France's defender #03 Wendie Renard celebrates her 0-1 with team-mates during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying football match between Sweden and France in Gothenburg, Sweden on April 9, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain stay top, France leapfrog England into second
14 Jun 2024
