FIFA.com
World Ranking Updates
World Ranking
Back in the Top 50 and keeping their World Cup dreams alive, Paraguay's development efforts pay off
22 Apr 2025
Men's Ranking
Spain seize second spot in latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™
3 Apr 2025
Women's Football
Gibraltar rock past multiple milestones in FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™
25 Mar 2025
Women's Ranking
African delight and Japanese jump amid FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™ highlights
6 Mar 2025
Coach Mentorship
Nina Patalon and Poland climb to new heights
21 Feb 2025
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™
Tarciane looking ahead to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ with As Canarinhas
7 Jan 2025
Men's Ranking
Annual FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking™ glee for Argentina and Angola
19 Dec 2024
Women's Ranking
USWNT end year as No.1 in FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking
13 Dec 2024
Men's Ranking
Nip and tuck at the top while Niger hit the heights
28 Nov 2024
Men's Ranking
FIFA Support Helps Botswana, Comoros and Angola climb the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking
25 Oct 2024
Men's Ranking
Argentina still top FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™, Comoros continue climb
24 Oct 2024
Men's Ranking
Victory, history and hope for San Marino
19 Sept 2024
Men's Ranking
San Marino buoyant as Brunei and Samoa soar
19 Sept 2024
Women's Ranking
Liechtenstein reach landmark with FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking
16 Aug 2024
Women's Ranking
USA reclaim their crown
16 Aug 2024
North Macedonia
Katerina Mileska, passion at the heart of the transmission process
26 Jul 2024
Men's Ranking
Argentina rule the roost
18 Jul 2024
Men's Ranking
FIFA Forward a “key factor in the survival of Liberia football”
20 Jun 2024
Men's Ranking
Top three unchanged while Liberia make strides
20 Jun 2024
Women's Ranking
Iraqi women's football continues its transformation
14 Jun 2024
Women's Ranking
Spain stay top, France leapfrog England into second
14 Jun 2024
Load more
^
Cookie Settings