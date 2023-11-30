Uruguay climb; Comoros reach new high in FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking

Although Argentina (1st) still lead the way ahead of France (2nd), England (3rd, up 1) are now in the trio of teams at the front of the pack, followed by Belgium (4th, up 1), who have also climbed one place. Although Brazil (5th, down 2) have lost ground following back-to-back defeats by Colombia and Argentina, they have clung on to their place in the top 5.

The Netherlands (6th, up 1) and Portugal (7th, down 1) have traded places in the top 10, which is once again completed by Spain (8th), Italy (9th) and Croatia (10th). Uruguay (11th, up 4) have made solid progress, but they have to be content with a place just outside the top 10. La Celeste are not the only team to have climbed the ranking as they are joined by the likes of Tunisia (28th, up 4), Ecuador (32nd, up 4), Romania (43rd, up 5), Slovakia (45th, up 5) and Greece (47th, up 4), the latter re-entering the top 50 together with Côte d’Ivoire (50th, up 2). Comoros (119th, up 9), meanwhile, enjoyed an even better month with wins against Central African Republic and Ghana, and have two reasons to celebrate as they are now in 119th place, their highest-ever position. Kosovo (101st, up 4) may not have climbed as many positions as the Comorans, but the Kosovans are also now higher in the ranking than ever before. Guinea-Bissau (103rd, up 7), Azerbaijan (114th, up 6), Libya (120th, up 6), Malaysia (130th, up 7) and Rwanda (133rd, up 7) are the other big movers in the November ranking, which also sees the re-entry of Samoa (187th), American Samoa (188th) and Tonga (196th), who are all playing international football again following months of inactivity. Click here to view the full ranking. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 December 2023.