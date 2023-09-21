Argentina widen the gap while Guinea-Bissau, Aruba and Albania make headway

Total of 159 international matches played in September

Qatar 2022™ winners Argentina make perfect start to FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying campaign

Albania, Guinea-Bissau and Aruba make significant strides

Following their 1-0 triumph over Ecuador and a 3-0 away success against Bolivia in their opening CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, Argentina (1st) tighten their grip at the summit of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. Second‑place France lose some ground on the Albiceleste after suffering a 2-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Germany.

Meanwhile, Brazil (3rd), England (4th) and Belgium (5th) retain their places in a top five that remains unchanged from the July 2023 edition of the global ranking. The leading pack are followed by Croatia (6th), Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th), who are the only team amongst the top ten to climb a position. Italy (9th) slip down a spot after having been held to a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia in the sides’ UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier. The top-ten line-up is completed by Spain.

There is no shortage of changes further down the standings. Indeed, of the sides ranked between tenth and 50th, no fewer than 17 have risen by a place or more. Austria (25th) and Hungary (32nd) both make waves by climbing four berths. Elsewhere, Mali (49th) and Côte d’Ivoire (50th) move up two spots apiece to reclaim their positions amongst the top 50.

After succumbing to back-to-back away defeats – 4-2 to Slovenia and 1-0 against Kazakhstan – Northern Ireland (74th, down 10) are the biggest fallers in the latest instalment of the ranking. Belarus (105th) tumble seven places to drop out of the top 100, with Trinidad and Tobago (98th, up 4), Mauritania (99th, up 2) and Kazakhstan (100th, up 4) moving in the opposite direction to claim top-100 status.

Leader Argentina (unchanged) Moves into top 10 none Moves out of top 10 none Matches played in total 159 Most matches played Madagascar (4 matches) Biggest move by points Albania (up 20.08 points) Biggest move by ranks Aruba, Guinea-Bissau (up 6 ranks) Biggest drop by points Northern Ireland (down 27.97 points) Biggest drop by ranks Northern Ireland (down 10 ranks) Newly ranked teams None Teams that are no longer ranked None Inactive teams, not ranked American Samoa, Eritrea, Samoa, Tonga

Thanks largely to their 2-0 win over Poland, Albania (62nd, up 3) record the biggest move by points (up 20.08). As for progress in terms of places, the biggest climbers are Guinea‑Bissau (106th) and Aruba (193rd), both of whom jump up six places.

