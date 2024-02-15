World Ranking
USA
USA
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
11
Uruguay
UruguayURU
1665.99
12
1
Morocco
MoroccoMAR
1663.39
13
1
USA
USAUSA
1661.7
14
Colombia
ColombiaCOL
1655.29
15
Mexico
MexicoMEX
1652.7
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
13th
Current rank
4th
Highest Rank
36th
Lowest Rank
20th
Average Rank
14
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
13--
2023
121113
2022
131316
2021
111022
2020
222223
2019
222130
2018
252225
2017
242335
2016
282232
2015
322734
U.S. Soccer Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the U.S. Soccer Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking