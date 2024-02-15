World Ranking
USA
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
13th
Current rank
4th
Highest Rank
36th
Lowest Rank
20th
Average Rank
14
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|13
|-
|-
2023
|12
|11
|13
2022
|13
|13
|16
2021
|11
|10
|22
2020
|22
|22
|23
2019
|22
|21
|30
2018
|25
|22
|25
2017
|24
|23
|35
2016
|28
|22
|32
2015
|32
|27
|34
U.S. Soccer Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?