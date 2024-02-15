World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
114
2
Korea DPR
Korea DPRPRK
1168.12
115
8
Lebanon
LebanonLBN
1168.07
116
2
Togo
TogoTOG
1165.74
117
15
India
IndiaIND
1165.17
118
15
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-BissauGNB
1164.01
Highlights
116th
Current rank
46th
Highest Rank
136th
Lowest Rank
91st
Average Rank
73
Biggest climb
38
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
116--
2023
118118129
2022
127121127
2021
124124136
2020
128126128
2019
126122128
2018
123120129
2017
12290124
2016
9191109
2015
966296
