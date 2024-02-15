World Ranking
Togo
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
116th
Current rank
46th
Highest Rank
136th
Lowest Rank
91st
Average Rank
73
Biggest climb
38
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|116
|-
|-
2023
|118
|118
|129
2022
|127
|121
|127
2021
|124
|124
|136
2020
|128
|126
|128
2019
|126
|122
|128
2018
|123
|120
|129
2017
|122
|90
|124
2016
|91
|91
|109
2015
|96
|62
|96
Togolese Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?