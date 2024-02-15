World Ranking
Philippines
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
137
1
|1094.05
138
|1086.93
139
1
|1086.17
140
1
|1085.83
141
|1078.25
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
139th
Current rank
111th
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
158th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|139
|-
|-
2023
|140
|132
|140
2022
|134
|129
|134
2021
|128
|124
|128
2020
|124
|124
|124
2019
|124
|123
|127
2018
|116
|111
|123
2017
|124
|116
|127
2016
|120
|115
|135
2015
|139
|124
|139
Philippine Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?