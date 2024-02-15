World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
137
1
Kuwait
KuwaitKUW
1094.05
138
Lithuania
LithuaniaLTU
1086.93
139
1
Philippines
PhilippinesPHI
1086.17
140
1
Burundi
BurundiBDI
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
TurkmenistanTKM
1078.25
Highlights
139th
Current rank
111th
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
158th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
139--
2023
140132140
2022
134129134
2021
128124128
2020
124124124
2019
124123127
2018
116111123
2017
124116127
2016
120115135
2015
139124139
