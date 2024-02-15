World Ranking
Montserrat
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
174
Grenada
GrenadaGRN
950.99
175
Nepal
NepalNEP
948.05
176
Montserrat
MontserratMSR
946.08
177
Mauritius
MauritiusMRI
944.95
178
Barbados
BarbadosBRB
943.8
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
176th
Current rank
165th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
195th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
176--
2023
176176180
2022
179177179
2021
178177183
2020
183183184
2019
183183200
2018
200199205
2017
199198201
2016
199187199
2015
187169188
