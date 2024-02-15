World Ranking
Mexico
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
15th
Current rank
4th
Highest Rank
40th
Lowest Rank
14th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|15
|-
|-
2023
|15
|12
|15
2022
|15
|9
|15
2021
|14
|9
|14
2020
|9
|9
|11
2019
|11
|11
|18
2018
|17
|10
|17
2017
|16
|14
|18
2016
|18
|14
|23
2015
|22
|18
|40
Mexican Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?