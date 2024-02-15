World Ranking
Grenada
Grenada
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
172
Malta
MaltaMLT
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the GrenadinesVIN
953.47
174
Grenada
GrenadaGRN
950.99
175
Nepal
NepalNEP
948.05
176
Montserrat
MontserratMSR
946.08
Highlights
174th
Current rank
88th
Highest Rank
176th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
174--
2023
174173176
2022
173169173
2021
168160168
2020
160159160
2019
159159173
2018
173159174
2017
161157176
2016
158150163
2015
163155171
