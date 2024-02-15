World Ranking
Grenada
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
172
|967.29
173
|953.47
174
|950.99
175
|948.05
176
|946.08
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
174th
Current rank
88th
Highest Rank
176th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|174
|-
|-
2023
|174
|173
|176
2022
|173
|169
|173
2021
|168
|160
|168
2020
|160
|159
|160
2019
|159
|159
|173
2018
|173
|159
|174
2017
|161
|157
|176
2016
|158
|150
|163
2015
|163
|155
|171
