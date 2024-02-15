World Ranking
Gabon
Gabon
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
82
4
Bahrain
BahrainBHR
1297.32
83
2
Bulgaria
BulgariaBUL
1289.9
84
2
Gabon
GabonGAB
1289.52
85
2
Luxembourg
LuxembourgLUX
1285.41
86
1
Bolivia
BoliviaBOL
1284.55
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
84th
Current rank
30th
Highest Rank
125th
Lowest Rank
81st
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
84--
2023
828288
2022
797982
2021
898589
2020
868386
2019
838390
2018
858395
2017
9379108
2016
11077111
2015
765476
Gabonese Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Gabonese Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking