World Ranking
Gabon
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
84th
Current rank
30th
Highest Rank
125th
Lowest Rank
81st
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|84
|-
|-
2023
|82
|82
|88
2022
|79
|79
|82
2021
|89
|85
|89
2020
|86
|83
|86
2019
|83
|83
|90
2018
|85
|83
|95
2017
|93
|79
|108
2016
|110
|77
|111
2015
|76
|54
|76
Gabonese Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?