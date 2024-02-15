World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
1
Argentina
ArgentinaARG
1855.2
2
France
FranceFRA
1845.44
3
England
EnglandENG
1800.05
4
Belgium
BelgiumBEL
1798.46
5
Brazil
BrazilBRA
1784.09
Highlights
2nd
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
27th
Lowest Rank
8th
Average Rank
16
Biggest climb
13
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
2--
2023
222
2022
334
2021
324
2020
222
2019
223
2018
219
2017
9610
2016
7725
2015
25725
