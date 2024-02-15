World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
12
1
Morocco
MoroccoMAR
1663.39
13
1
USA
USAUSA
1661.7
14
Colombia
ColombiaCOL
1655.29
15
Mexico
MexicoMEX
1652.7
16
Germany
GermanyGER
1631.22
Highlights
14th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
54th
Lowest Rank
20th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
14--
2023
141417
2022
171719
2021
161516
2020
151015
2019
10813
2018
121117
2017
13513
2016
638
2015
838
Colombian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Colombian Football Association
