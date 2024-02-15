World Ranking
Brazil
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
5th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
22nd
Lowest Rank
3rd
Average Rank
13
Biggest climb
6
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|5
|-
|-
2023
|5
|3
|5
2022
|1
|1
|2
2021
|2
|2
|3
2020
|3
|3
|3
2019
|3
|2
|3
2018
|3
|2
|4
2017
|2
|1
|2
2016
|2
|2
|9
2015
|6
|5
|8
