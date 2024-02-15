World Ranking
Bermuda
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
171st
Current rank
58th
Highest Rank
189th
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
57
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|171
|-
|-
2023
|171
|171
|174
2022
|169
|166
|170
2021
|166
|165
|169
2020
|169
|168
|169
2019
|168
|167
|176
2018
|176
|176
|184
2017
|183
|180
|187
2016
|187
|158
|188
2015
|159
|126
|180
Bermuda Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?