Bermuda
Bermuda
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
169
Cuba
CubaCUB
980.65
170
Vanuatu
VanuatuVAN
980.33
171
Bermuda
BermudaBER
972.36
172
Malta
MaltaMLT
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the GrenadinesVIN
953.47
Highlights
171st
Current rank
58th
Highest Rank
189th
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
57
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
171--
2023
171171174
2022
169166170
2021
166165169
2020
169168169
2019
168167176
2018
176176184
2017
183180187
2016
187158188
2015
159126180
