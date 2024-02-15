World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
181
Chad
ChadCHA
920.37
182
Belize
BelizeBLZ
918.68
183
Bangladesh
BangladeshBAN
916.75
184
Bhutan
BhutanBHU
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook IslandsCOK
897.3
Highlights
183rd
Current rank
110th
Highest Rank
197th
Lowest Rank
160th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
183--
2023
183183192
2022
192186192
2021
186184189
2020
186184187
2019
187182192
2018
192192197
2017
197189197
2016
185177188
2015
182157182
