Ceremonies

The 12 minute closing ceremony celebrated the world having come together throughout the 29 day tournament. The opening ceremony, which celebrated bridging gaps and getting to know one another despite our differences, gave way to a monthlong footballing extravaganza and it was now time for the final bow–a poetic song performance that led to a mashup performance of Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and Light the Sky from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack.